Peek into Dolly Parton’s wardrobe with her new book

March 22, 2023 2:00PM CDT
Miller Mobley/NBC

Get a peek into Dolly Parton‘s wardrobe and signature fashion style with her upcoming new book, Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones.

Arriving on October 17, the special publication will chronicle Dolly’s longtime love for fashion, and share how her quintessential and universally beloved Dolly style came to be. Fans will also get stories about the global icon’s life and career, as well as a behind-the-scenes look at her private costume collection, which includes memorable wigs and high heels.

“I am happy, proud, and excited to present my book Behind the Seams to the public,” Dolly shares in a statement. “It is my hope that you will enjoy a look at my life in costume and hair and get to know some of the great people who have helped shape my life and my look. Enjoy!”

Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones serves as the second installment in a trilogy of books that started with 2020’s Songteller: My Life in Lyrics.

Dolly’s Behind the Seams: My Life in Rhinestones is available for preorder now.

