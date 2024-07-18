Personal Insights from Hollywood Legend Bonnie Bartlett Daniels on ‘Middle of the Rainbow’

We are thrilled to bring you an exclusive conversation with the legendary Bonnie Bartlett Daniels. With a career spanning seven decades, Bonnie has graced our screens in “Better Call Saul,” “St Elsewhere,” and more than 100 other roles.

She talks about her memoir, “Middle of the Rainbow,” which candidly explores her life’s highs and lows. Bonnie opens up about the challenges women face in Hollywood. She also touched on the emotional process of recording her audiobook, and joys she finds in her family.

Bonnie also shares invaluable advice for aspiring actors and reflects on her 73-year marriage to Bill Daniels. Time for a Beyond the Mic Mini.

Beyond the Mic with Sean Dillon is the conversation series where actors, artists, authors, and more go deeper than a traditional interview. They go “Beyond the Mic”.