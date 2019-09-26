Personal Log Stardate 55049

Stardate 55049.1 I beamed into the Rio Suites in Las Vegas, Nevada for a ritual gathering known as The Official 2019 Star Trek Las Vegas Convention. If you are a Star Trek fan, this is THE place to be! From panels, to cosplay, to vendors and fellowship with other fans of this enduring science fiction classic that is still going strong over 50 years since it first debuted on television. I was lucky enough to speak with representatives from Star Trek Wines, the ever entertaining Mr. Vic Mignogna from the online series Star Trek Continues and Star Trek royalty in the form of Rod Roddenberry. I also had the pleasure of attending some great panels covering Star Trek’s past, present, and future. Found time to take plenty of pictures, including some with Michael Dorn, Brent Spiner and Anson Mount, Discovery’s Captain Pike.

Visual Evidence:

Feel The Love:

I have to say the love the fans still have for Star Trek is clear as soon as you walk in! As a fan myself, I can sometimes feel isolated in my fandom. However, once inside the convention, you immediately feel welcomed by everyone, no matter your race, religion, orientation, etc. Isn’t that what Star Trek is really all about? The human condition, we are not alone, whether we are from the United States or from another country. We are all united in our love for this idea that Star Trek still to this day demonstrates, that one day humanity will rise above and we will work together for a better future for us all. I had an awesome time and if you have never attended a Star Trek convention, I highly recommend that you attend next years Star Trek Convention, I know i’ll be there! My thanks to Monica Gillen and everyone at Creation Entertainment and Live long and prosper!