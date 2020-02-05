Peter Diamandis, Executive Chairman of the X-Prize Foundation and Author Goes Beyond the Mic
Peter Diamandis, one of the New York Times best-selling authors of the book, “The Future is Faster Than You Think,” joins me today.
Peter is executive chairman of the X-Prize Foundation. Because time ran out we were unable to talk about the new X-Prizes nor the Rockin’ 8. And yes, Peter has an open invitation to return.
Today we talked about converging technologies and how technology in the future will affect us.
I’ve had great interview opportunities over my 25+ year radio history that never made it to air. Some were due to length others were because of topic.
I decided to flip the table on the rules. Any topic / guest is welcome, but you need to tell a story & must go “Beyond the Mic.”