Pilot Buys Burgers For His Passengers During Long Delay
By mudflap
|
Mar 15, 2019

 

On Monday, passengers on a flight from Tulsa, Oklahoma, to Houston, Texas, got some bad news. They were going to be stuck sitting on the plane which was on the tarmac  for two-a-half hours because of a flight delay.

Then, the passengers got some good news when the pilot Captain Matthew Hoshor  announced that he was buying burgers for everyone.

Matthew went out of his own pocket to buy the 70 passengers on-board lunch from Fat Guy’s Burger Bar, a nearby burger restaurant in Tulsa.

So, despite sitting in a cramped airplane for two extra hours, all the passengers arrived in Houston with smiles on their faces  and full bellies.

