I swear it! Miranda Lambert has so much style and swagger. She truly is one of the best in the music business. Armed with nothing but a wash board, “Hippie”, “Holler” and “Lonestar” killed it on Late Night.

The Pistol Annies seem to be less “entertaining” than one would imagine. They literally stand there and sing. That’s all they need to do. They’re music is that good. Also one of them is pregnant so no crowd surfing for her.