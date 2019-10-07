      Weather Alert

Platinum-plated “Girl”: The #1 by Maren Morris is a million-seller

Oct 7, 2019 @ 3:49pm

Columbia NashvilleMaren Morris picked up some precious metal in the Crescent City this weekend.

Backstage at the New Orleans stop on Miranda Lambert’s Roadside Bars and Pink Guitars Tour, Maren’s label surprised her with a plaque celebrating the platinum certification of “Girl.”

Maren’s chart-topping hit may not be done winning awards, either. She’s the most-nominated artist at next month’s CMA Awards with six nods, including mentions in the Single, Song, and Music Video of the Year categories for “Girl.”

Tune in to see if Maren wins November 13 when Country Music’s Biggest Night airs live from Nashville starting at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

