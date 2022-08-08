Used sports and fitness gear store, Play It Again Sports, is coming back to Lubbock later this year. Play It Again Sports originally had a location off of 50th street next to clothing store, Once Upon a Child.
At Play It Again Sports, one can shop used sports equipment and sportswear, such as baseball gloves and golf clubs, and can also sell gently used sports equipment to the store for cash.
Play It Again Sports will now be located at Jay Harwell 6102 50th street in the Quorum Shopping Center. For more information, visit the store’s Facebook page here.