“Please Come To Boston” singer Dave Loggins dies at 76

July 12, 2024 9:58AM CDT
Singer/songwriter Dave Loggins, best known for his tune “Please Come To Boston,” died July 10, according to an obituary published in The Tennessean.

Dave, second cousin of Grammy-winning singer Kenny Loggins, passed away at Alive Hospice in Nashville at the age of 76.

“Please Come to Boston,” released in April 1974, was a Billboard Hot 100 top five hit and also topped the Billboard Easy Listening chart. It also earned Dave a Grammy nomination for Best Male Pop Vocal performance. 

In addition to “Please Come to Boston,” Dave earned a CMA Award for his 1986 duet with Anne Murray, “Nobody Loves Me Like You Do.” He also wrote songs for such artists as Johnny Cash, Jimmy Buffett, Smokey Robinson, Tanya Tucker, Joan Baez, Willie Nelson, Kenny Rogers and more.  

The obit notes that Dave’s song “Augusta” is the theme song to the Augusta Masters Golf Tournament, which is “the longest running sports theme in history.”

