Police Called Over ‘Cousin Eddie’ Display

December 23, 2022 9:59AM CST
Drunk Driver being pulled over by police cops with copy-space.

A Kentucky home’s tribute to National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation was a little too good.  Police in Shepherdsville, KY were called to a home over reports of a naked man ‘exposing himself’ with a ‘hose between his legs’.  It turned out the mystery man was a mannequin, dressed up as Cousin Eddie from the classic holiday movie.  Police didn’t file any charges, but they did take a few photos of the display.  View the news report below

 

 

