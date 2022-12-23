Police Called Over ‘Cousin Eddie’ Display

Drunk Driver being pulled over by police cops with copy-space.

A Kentucky home’s tribute to National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation was a little too good. Police in Shepherdsville, KY were called to a home over reports of a naked man ‘exposing himself’ with a ‘hose between his legs’. It turned out the mystery man was a mannequin, dressed up as Cousin Eddie from the classic holiday movie. Police didn’t file any charges, but they did take a few photos of the display. View the news report below