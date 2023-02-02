Portions of Nashville and Memphis Avenues to be Closed Saturday

Nashville and Memphis Avenues, from 23rd to 24th Streets, will be temporarily closed on Saturday, February 4, 2023, for the City of Lubbock Water Department to do some work on a main line in that area.

Please drive with caution and be prepared to slow down or stop as needed during this construction. Weather permitting, work will begin early morning on Saturday, and should be finished by afternoon.

The City encourages drivers to seek alternate routes and use caution while driving through the construction zone.