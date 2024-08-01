Post Malone locks in Opry debut date, courtesy of Brad Paisley

Post Malone is saddling up for his Opry debut.

On Wednesday, Brad Paisley invited the “I Had Some Help” singer to perform at the historic venue in a video posted on the Opry’s Instagram.

“What I’m about to ask is about to mean a lot to you, I think, knowing you and knowing the respect you have for country music and this journey you’re embarking on now as a hillbilly singer, which is going to be massive and remarkable and amazing for both country music and I think you,” Brad said.

“Would you like to play the Opry?” he asks in the video. “Come play it with me in August. Total invite, and it’s going to be the first of many appearances, I have a feeling, from you. Come experience what it’s like to play the show that started it all. You and I can jam together and a lot of your friends will be there and we’re going to have a blast.”

“What an honor @opry,” Posty shared in an Instagram post.

Posty’s show is slated for Aug. 14 and will feature Opry members Lainey Wilson, Vince Gill and Brad, as well as John Michael Montgomery and The War And Treaty.

You can grab tickets now at opry.com.

Posty’s debut country album, F-1 Trillion, arrives Aug. 16 and is available for preorder now.

Here’s the star-studded F-1 Trillion track list:

“Wrong Ones (feat. Tim McGraw)”

“Finer Things (feat. Hank Williams Jr.)”

“I Had Some Help (feat. Morgan Wallen)”

“Pour Me a Drink (feat. Blake Shelton)”

“Have the Heart (feat. Dolly Parton)”

“What Don’t Belong to Me”

“Goes Without Saying (feat. Brad Paisley)”

“Guy for That (feat. Luke Combs)”

“Nosedive (feat. Lainey Wilson)”

“Losers (feat. Jelly Roll)”

“Devil I’ve Been (feat. ERNEST)”

“Never Love You Again (feat. Sierra Ferrell)”

“Missin’ You Like This (feat. Luke Combs)”

“California Sober (feat. Chris Stapleton)”

“Hide My Gun (feat. HARDY)”

“Right About You”

“M-e-x-i-c-o (feat. Billy Strings)”

“Yours”

