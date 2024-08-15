Post Malone performs ’90s country hits, ‘F-1 Trillion’ tracks with Lainey, Brad, Vince + more during Opry debut

It finally happened: Post Malone made his long-awaited Opry debut, and he “Had Some Help” from a few country stars.

The show took place Wednesday night in front of a packed crowd at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville.

Opry member Brad Paisley introduced Posty and said, “You aren’t a country singer until you played [the Grand Ole Opry], and he is through and through one of the best musicians, artists and people I’ve met.”

“Brad, you’re an absolute stud. What’s going on, Nashville? My name is Austin Richard Post and I’m here to play some songs tonight with some really amazing folks and friends of mine,” Posty said as he made his entrance. “I’m honored to call them friends of mine and I’m so terrified and beyond honored to be standing right in this spot right here.”

“My mom’s here tonight, Brad. And I remember going to see you when I was like 6,” he laughs. “I just wanted to say how amazingly grateful and beyond floored I am to have you bring me out tonight, sir, and I appreciate you.”

Posty opened his set with a duet with Vince Gill on Vince’s “One More Last Chance,” before bringing out John Michael Montgomery to cover “Be My Baby Tonight” and Lainey Wilson for their F-1 Trillion track “Nosedive.”

Brad returned onstage to join Posty on another new track, “Goes Without Saying.” The genre-bending artist later debuted a Chris Stapleton co-written track, “California Sober,” with The War And Treaty. Chris is the featured artist on F-1 Trillion but couldn’t be at Posty’s Opry debut.

Posty closed out the historic night with “I Had Some Help” and 2018’s cross-genre hit “Sunflower.”

If you missed it, you can watch Posty’s full Opry debut performance on YouTube.

F-1 Trillion drops Friday, and is available for preorder and presave now.

Here’s the F-1 Trillion track list:

“Wrong Ones (feat. Tim McGraw)”

“Finer Things (feat. Hank Williams Jr.)”

“I Had Some Help (feat. Morgan Wallen)”

“Pour Me a Drink (feat. Blake Shelton)”

“Have the Heart (feat. Dolly Parton)”

“What Don’t Belong to Me”

“Goes Without Saying (feat. Brad Paisley)”

“Guy for That (feat. Luke Combs)”

“Nosedive (feat. Lainey Wilson)”

“Losers (feat. Jelly Roll)”

“Devil I’ve Been (feat. ERNEST)”

“Never Love You Again (feat. Sierra Ferrell)”

“Missin’ You Like This (feat. Luke Combs)”

“California Sober (feat. Chris Stapleton)”

“Hide My Gun (feat. HARDY)”

“Right About You”

“M-e-x-i-c-o (feat. Billy Strings)”

“Yours”

