Post Malone’s ‘F-1 Trillion’ track list includes Dolly, Tim, Lainey, Jelly + Luke Combs

July 31, 2024 1:30PM CDT
Courtesy of Mercury Records/Republic

The long-awaited track list for Post Malone‘s debut country album, F-1 Trillion, has been revealed by The Tennessean.

The 18-song project includes collabs with Dolly Parton, Tim McGraw, Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll, Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton, Brad Paisley, HARDYERNEST and Hank Williams Jr., as well as the earlier released joint efforts with Morgan Wallen (“I Had Some Help”) and Blake Shelton (“Pour Me a Drink”).

Luke has two songs with Posty: “Missin’ You Like This” and the recently released “Guy for That.”

You can find more details at tennessean.com.

F-1 Trillion arrives Aug. 16 and is available for preorder now.

Here’s the full F-1 Trillion track list:

“Wrong Ones (feat. Tim McGraw)”
“Finer Things (feat. Hank Williams Jr.)”
“I Had Some Help (feat. Morgan Wallen)”
“Pour Me a Drink (feat. Blake Shelton)”
“Have the Heart (feat. Dolly Parton)”
“What Don’t Belong to Me”
“Goes Without Saying (feat. Brad Paisley)”
“Guy for That (feat. Luke Combs)”
“Nosedive (feat. Lainey Wilson)”
“Losers (feat. Jelly Roll)”
“Devil I’ve Been (feat. ERNEST)”
“Never Love You Again (feat. Sierra Ferrell)”
“Missin’ You Like This (feat. Luke Combs)”
“California Sober (feat. Chris Stapleton)”
“Hide My Gun (feat. HARDY)”
“Right About You”
“M-e-x-i-c-o (feat. Billy Strings)”
“Yours”

