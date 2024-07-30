96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Post Malone’s headed to Texas for F-1 Trillion Tour

July 30, 2024 1:15PM CDT
Post Malone‘s headed to the Lone Star State for his upcoming F-1 Trillion Tour.

The trek kicks off Sept. 8 in Salt Lake City, Utah, before wrapping up with a show in Houston, Texas, and Austin, Texas, on Oct. 22 and Oct. 26, respectively.

According to the F-1 Trillion Tour graphic, Posty will perform “a collection of country songs,” which likely includes songs from his forthcoming debut album, F-1 Trillion.

Arriving Aug. 16, the project will feature the Morgan Wallen-assisted #1 hit “I Had Some Help,” Posty and Blake Shelton‘s “Pour Me a Drink” and the newly released “Guy for That” with Luke Combs.

Tickets to Posty’s two Texas dates go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. CT at Live Nation’s website.

