96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Post Malone’s Opry debut’s going digital

August 14, 2024 11:05AM CDT
Share
Disney/Larry McCormack

Can’t be at the Grand Ole Opry on Wednesday for Post Malone‘s debut? Fret not, you’ll be able to watch it from the comfort of your home.

The Opry has announced that it’ll livestream the show on its YouTube channel and Facebook page at 8:30 p.m. CT.

Post Malone and Friends will feature onstage collaborations and performances from Opry members Lainey WilsonVince Gill and Brad Paisley, as well as John Michael Montgomery and The War And Treaty.

Posty’s also gearing up to drop his debut country album, F-1 Trillion, on Friday, and it’s available for preorder and presave now.

Here’s the F-1 Trillion track list:
“Wrong Ones (feat. Tim McGraw)”
“Finer Things (feat. Hank Williams Jr.)”
“I Had Some Help (feat. Morgan Wallen)”
“Pour Me a Drink (feat. Blake Shelton)”
“Have the Heart (feat. Dolly Parton)”
“What Don’t Belong to Me”
“Goes Without Saying (feat. Brad Paisley)”
“Guy for That (feat. Luke Combs)”
“Nosedive (feat. Lainey Wilson)”
“Losers (feat. Jelly Roll)”
“Devil I’ve Been (feat. ERNEST)”
“Never Love You Again (feat. Sierra Ferrell)”
“Missin’ You Like This (feat. Luke Combs)”
“California Sober (feat. Chris Stapleton)”
“Hide My Gun (feat. HARDY)”
“Right About You”
“M-e-x-i-c-o (feat. Billy Strings)”
“Yours”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

I Had Some HelpPost Malone & Morgan Wallen
5:25pm
Drunk On YouLuke Bryan
5:22pm
I Am Not OkayJelly Roll
5:19pm
The Good OnesGabby Barrett
5:15pm
Tucson Too LateJordan Davis
5:09pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Carrie Underwood Replacing Katy On 'Idol'
2

Brian and Kelly Estes on Bitcoin's Ethical Landscape
3

Man Arrested For Threatening To Shoot Chiefs Stars At Morgan Wallen Concert
4

Jelly Roll Pays Homage to WWE Legend John Cena at SummerSlam 2024
5

Coming Soon: Roni’s Mac Bar