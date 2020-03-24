Potential Coronavirus Community Exposure Locations
As we get more information on where potential COVID-19 (Coronavirus) Exposure Locations have been reported, we will update them here.
Exposure Date Location & Time Risk
March 14 Sunset Church of Christ – Graduation Ceremony Low
March 15 Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport between 8:45 pm to 9:15 pm Low
March 16 Walmart Frankford and Loop 289 between 9:30 am and 11:00 am Low
March 16 Hobby Lobby 76th Street between 9:30 am to 11:00 am Low
March 16 Market Street Quaker and 19th Street between 9:30 am and 11:00 am Low
March 16 Dollar General 5004 34th Street between 2:00 pm and 3:00 pm Low
March 16 Blazing Bouncers, 11401 Hwy 87 from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm Low