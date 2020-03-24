      Breaking News
Everything You Want To Know About COVID-19

Potential Coronavirus Community Exposure Locations

Mar 24, 2020 @ 11:55am

As we get more information on where potential COVID-19 (Coronavirus) Exposure Locations have been reported, we will update them here.

Exposure Date                                                                       Location & Time                                                                   Risk

      March 14                             Sunset Church of Christ – Graduation Ceremony                                                              Low

      March 15                             Lubbock Preston Smith International Airport between 8:45 pm to 9:15 pm                     Low

      March 16                             Walmart Frankford and Loop 289 between 9:30 am and 11:00 am                                 Low

      March 16                             Hobby Lobby 76th Street between 9:30 am to 11:00 am                                                   Low

      March 16                             Market Street Quaker and 19th Street between 9:30 am and 11:00 am                             Low

      March 16                             Dollar General 5004 34th Street between 2:00 pm and 3:00 pm                                       Low

      March 16                             Blazing Bouncers, 11401 Hwy 87 from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm                                           Low

 

