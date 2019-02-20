Power Line Worker Rescues Cat Stuck In Tree

A power line worker in Montana went over and above the call of duty recently when he rescued a cat from a tree.

After receiving a call from a customer about the animal being stuck in the tree, NorthWestern Energy sent employee Brandon Cassidy to the rescue. Brandon was able to get up there and bring the cat down safely.

Officials say the cat was stuck in the tree for two days – which was rough because of cold winter temperatures.

While the owner hasn’t stepped forward yet, the company did receive dozens of messages from people offering to adopt the mystery cat. So even though it was a scary adventure, the ordeal will most certainly have a happy ending after all.

