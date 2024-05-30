96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Power Restored at all Covenant Health Levelland Locations

May 30, 2024 9:49AM CDT
Lubbock

Power has been restored at all Covenant Health Levelland locations.

All clinics will resume normal business hours starting Thursday (5/30). For those who had procedures or appointments canceled, someone from our offices will be in touch to reschedule.

Thank you to our caregivers for their tireless efforts in ensuring as little interruption in patient care as possible. Thank you to Xcel Energy for working diligently to restore power and to our community for their patience and understanding.

