Powerlifter Moves Jeep To Rescue Man From Car Crash

29-year-old Ryan Belcher trains almost every day to compete in strong-man competitions. He has squatted 950 pounds, bench-pressed 530 pounds and dead-lifted 800 pounds during these competitions.

But he really put his strength to good use when he moved a two-ton Jeep to rescue a man from a car crash.

Ryan was on the scene when the Jeep rolled over and trapped a man inside. He was able to push the Jeep, getting it to move a couple feet and freeing the man before medics arrived to help.

Ryan said he had “tunnel vision” when he saw the man in danger – and was able to use that tunnel vision to summon his strength and start pushing.

While his strength is special, Ryan was more humbled by the experience than anything, feeling glad that he was there – and believing he was put there for a reason.