Predicted Food Trends of 2022

Dec 29, 2021 @ 9:27am
2021 was clearly affected by food trends and experts in the food industry say we can expect the same in the new year for American eaters.  According to an article from the New York Times, the ingredient of 2022 will be mushrooms while the flavor of the year is predicted to involve hibiscus.  Lab-grown meat is expected to be approved by the FDA by the end of 2022, which could see more plant-based alternatives hitting the market.  There is also a predicted focus on Indian food, as well as edible tableware and Long Island Iced Teas in 2022.

 

