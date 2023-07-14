96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Preview Dan + Shay’s ‘Bigger Houses’ with three new songs

July 14, 2023 12:30PM CDT
Courtesy of Warner Music Nashville

Dan + Shay are releasing their fifth album, Bigger Houses, on September 15, but you won’t have to wait long to hear it.

Three tracks from the project are available now: “Heartbreak On The Map,” the title track and Dan + Shay’s new single, “Save Me The Trouble.”

“Some of our records have been more pop- or hip-hop/R&B-infused, but on this record, I wanted to make tracks that we could hop up at any bar anywhere with our live band and play the songs as they were recorded,” Dan Smyers explains. “Ultimately, this music, this whole album, is something that I’ll be able to look back on in a decade or two and be really proud of the way it turned out.”

Of “Save Me The Trouble,” Dan adds, “I don’t think I’ve ever been prouder of a song that I am this one. We wanted to have something that was a real moment, and when we started writing this, it felt like it could be something big. I wanted every section to build, and even in the second chorus, when you’re like, ‘Okay, there’s no way it could possibly get any crazier,’ then Shay takes off even further.”

Bigger Houses is available for preorder now.

Here’s the track list for Dan + Shay’s Bigger Houses:

“Breakin’ Up With a Broken Heart”
“Save Me The Trouble”
“Heartbreak On The Map”
“Always Gonna Be”
“For The Both of Us”
“Then Again”
“Heaven + Back”
“What Took You So Long”
“Missing Someone”
“We Should Get Married”
“Neon Cowgirl”
“Bigger Houses”

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

