Preview Jimmie Allen’s fancy footwork on ‘CMT Crossroads’

February 14, 2023 3:00PM CST
CMT

Jimmie Allen‘s teaming up with Christian pop duo FOR KING + COUNTRY for the latest installment of CMT Crossroads.

The new episode premieres Tuesday, February 28, at 10 p.m. ET and includes new versions of Jimmie’s chart-topping hits “Best Shot,” “Down Home” and “Freedom Was a Highway.”

FOR KING + COUNTRY contribute “God Only Knows,” “Joy,” “Relate” and a brand new song, as well.

You can check out the collaborative version of Jimmie’s “Freedom Was a Highway” now, which includes a few moves that might’ve been inspired by his stint on Dancing with the Stars.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

