Priscilla Block joins Jelly Roll for “Simple Man” cover onstage

July 10, 2023 1:30PM CDT
Jelly Roll recently invited Priscilla Block to join him for an onstage cover of Lynyrd Skynyrd‘s “Simple Man.”

The surprise collaboration happened at Country Concert 2023 in Fort Loramie, Ohio, on Sunday, July 8.

“Does it get any better than singing an iconic song with the iconic @jellyroll615 country concert, you were somethin special,” Priscilla captions an Instagram video.

The clip opens with Jelly inviting Priscilla onstage midway through his performance to deliver the second verse and chorus. 

“Oh, take your time, don’t live too fast/ Troubles will come and they will pass/ You’ll find a woman, yeah, and you’ll find love/ And don’t forget son there is someone up above,” Priscilla sings to a sea of fans at the concert.

Toward the end of the video, Jelly calls on the crowd to sing the iconic tune back to them, before embracing Priscilla and thanking her for joining him.

Priscilla’s currently #6 on the country charts with her Justin Moore-assisted song, “You, Me, And Whiskey.” Meanwhile, Jelly’s #5 with his single “NEED A FAVOR.”

