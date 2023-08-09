96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Priscilla Block on her first #1: “Dreams really do come true”

August 9, 2023 12:15PM CDT
Share
Catherine Powell/Getty Images

Priscilla Block recently notched her first #1 single on country radio with her Justin Moore-assisted duet, “You, Me, And Whiskey.”

“It’s taken me a couple days to process this… but I’m starting to realize that dreams really do come true,” Priscilla writes on Instagram. “I have my first number one at country radio.”

“@justincolemoore thank you for trusting me with this song. I have learned so much from you throughout this,” she adds. “You’ve went above and beyond to reach down and pull the next artist up and that’s not something you see every day. I will forever be grateful for this and I can only hope that someday I can return the favor to a new artist like myself.”

Priscilla’s post also featured a video of Priscilla and Justin on FaceTime chatting about their joint achievement. In the call, Justin, who earned his 12th #1, gave the rising country star some candid career advice.

“If it’s personal to you, it’s personal to the people you’re singing it to. Just keep writing stuff that makes sense to you and you’ll experience this way more than me,” Justin tells Priscilla.

“You, Me, And Whiskey” is featured on Justin’s latest album, Stray Dog.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

She Had Me At Heads Carolina (remix)Cole Swindell & Jo Dee Messina
8:26am
Dirt On My BootsJon Pardi
8:22am
AngelsThomas Rhett
8:19am
Fast CarLuke Combs
8:08am
Famous FriendsChris Young & Kane Brown
8:02am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Los Hermanos Familia to Stock Buddy Holly Lake with Hungry Catfish in Preparation of Fishing Event
2

Discover Lubbock’s Signature Cocktail on the Lubbock Chilton Trail
3

The Silent Wings Museum Honors Spirit of ’45 Day
4

Nashville notes: Eli Winders’ upcoming debut + Jo Dee Messina’s bracelet
5

State Senator Charles Perry Presents Art Award to Roberts ES Student