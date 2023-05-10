96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Priscilla Block teases her ACM outfit: “This might be my favorite look so far”

May 10, 2023 3:30PM CDT
Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Stagecoach

Priscilla Block is ready to step into “sparkly Priscilla” for the 2023 ACM Awards.

“I’m so excited. I’m actually styling myself, which is really exciting,” Priscilla says while chatting with ABC Audio about her red carpet outfit. “You know, this year I did a clothing collaboration with SHEIN and it’s been such a success just having a line out there that so many people can get, doesn’t matter your shape or size. It’s really awesome.”

“So I’m actually wearing SHEIN on the carpet,” reveals the ACM New Female Artist of the Year nominee. “I’m just saying this might be my favorite look so far.”

Priscilla and Justin Moore‘s duet, “You, Me, And Whiskey,” is currently in the top 15 on the country charts. 

The 58th Academy of Country Music Awards, hosted by Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks, will stream live on Prime Video Thursday, May 11, at 8 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

