Priscilla Block teases sassy new breakup tune

Priscilla Block is working hard on new music and recently teased a new, unreleased song.

“Feeling a little toxic today. Here’s a demo for you,” Priscilla captioned her Instagram Reel.

Titled “She Looks Good on You,” the midtempo track is a kiss-off tune where the persona addresses an ex who’s moved on and found someone new.

“She probably goes to church ain’t hungover in a pew/ Good on you/ She probably don’t cuss ain’t got a single tattoo/ Good on you/ Bet she’s uptown than she is downtown/ Bet she don’t get loud/ Bet your mom’s damn proud/ I was just something you had to shake loose/ Good on you,” Priscilla sings in a verse.

“Vanilla ain’t me/ It ain’t ever going to be/ It’s plain Jane to see that she looks good on you,” goes part of the chorus.

Priscilla’s latest album is her debut project, Welcome to the Block Party, which arrived in 2022 via Mercury Nashville. In August, she earned her first #1 with the Justin Moore-assisted “You, Me, And Whiskey.”

