Priscilla Block welcomes you to the deluxe ‘Party’

February 10, 2023 12:00PM CST
Priscilla Block‘s debut album is getting the deluxe treatment. 

The expanded edition of Welcome to the Block Party adds four new tracks: “Getting Even,” “Me Pt. 2,” “Little Bit” and “Off the Deep End.” Of course, it also includes her breakthrough “Just About Over You” and her hit, “My Bar.” 

“This past year was really big for me, especially releasing my debut album,” the North Carolina native reflects. “When we were selecting songs for Welcome To The Block Party we had so many songs to choose from, which is why I’m super excited for the deluxe album.”

The four new songs complete the Block Party era, she adds.

The original album came out almost exactly a year ago, on February 11, 2022.

Priscilla’s duet with Justin Moore, “You, Me, and Whiskey,” is currently making its way up the chart as the two continue their tour of the same name. Later this year, she’ll open for Shania Twain on some of her Queen of Me dates.

