Private Chef Spends One Day A Week Feeding The Homeless
Dec 11, 2018 @ 5:35 AM

A classically trained chef takes time out of her schedule every week to feed people in need.

Eva, who works as a private chef, goes to a local park every Tuesday to mix up something tasty for those less fortunate.

Recently, she made five gallons of beef stew, based on a recipe handed down from her grandmother, who inspired her to help others.

Over the years, Eva has joined a team of people who help her out by serving people and bringing other food to the table, including treats and desserts.

The weekly meal has become a tradition that stirs up memories for Eva from her childhood. And, the people who are helped by Eva’s generosity are creating memories of their own, while enjoying wonderful food from a professional chef.

