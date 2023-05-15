96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

May 15, 2023
Coming to Lubbock in 2024 is the Pro Fitness Gym! Pro Fitness offers a 24-hour facility where one can enhance their health and fitness with memberships, personal trainers, and more.

Considered Lubbock’s best gym, in reference to Pro Fitness’ website, Pro Fitness has the most sufficient equipment for one to use to help gain the best results from a workout.

With a personal trainer at Pro Fitness, one can learn proper forms, how to properly use machines, and the difference between high intensity interval training (HIIT), aerobic, and more types of cardio activity.

The gym will also offer outdoor and vending machine access for members, with memberships starting at $34 a month and personal trainer sessions starting at $55 per session.

Lubbock’s Pro Fitness Gym will be located off the southeast corner of Marsha Sharp and Upland.

For more, visit Pro Fitness’ website here and Facebook page here.

 

