      Weather Alert

Public Health Department to close Mini Hub vaccination clinic & testing site

Feb 15, 2022 @ 11:26am

This week is the final week that the Public Health Department will operate the Mini Hub vaccination clinic and testing site. The Mini Hub will be open on the following days:

  • Wednesday, February 16, from 10 a.m.- 3 p.m.
  • Friday, February 18, from 10 a.m.- 3 p.m.
  • Saturday, February 19, from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m.

These clinics are the easiest way to get a booster, or start the COVID-19 vaccination series. No appointment is needed.

Starting the week of February 28, COVID-19 vaccines will be available at the City of Lubbock Public Health Department, located at 806 18th Street, by appointment. Call 806-775-2933 to schedule an appointment.

You May Also Like
Rockin’ 25 College Basketball Poll 02/11/2022
Garth Brooks is Getting His First Tattoo
Wolfforth Farmers Pop-Up Market Wednesday in Lubbock
Dolly Parton reveals her new Super Bowl ad with Miley Cyrus; continues rollout of her 'Run Rose Run' album
Tickets on Sale for Lubbock Uncorked
Jeff, Mudflap & The Gang
Recent JMM Podcasts
Connect With Us Listen To Us On