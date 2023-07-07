96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Public Input Needed to Help Close the Digital Divide in Texas

July 7, 2023 1:00AM CDT
The Texas Broadband Development Office (BDO) is asking for public input on internet accessibility, affordability and usage. BDO, which is administered by the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts, will use the public survey results to develop a Texas Digital Opportunity Plan, which is required to receive federal funding for connecting Texans to reliable, high-speed internet.

The BDO is asking for one survey per household be completed.

You can access the survey here.

If you don’t have access to a computer or internet, you can visit any branch of the Lubbock Public Library where computers are open to the public.

