Pumpkins Needed for the 15th Annual Pumpkin Trail

Lubbock Parks and Recreation and Michael Postar’s Affordable Storage will host the 15th Annual Pumpkin Trail from October 26-29, 2023, at the Lubbock Memorial Arboretum. The goal this year is 2,000 pumpkins and 65 displays. The more displays and jack-o-lanterns received, the longer the trail will be. To make this happen, citizens of Lubbock are asked to donate their carved pumpkins to the Pumpkin Trail. In past years, there have been more than 1,800 pumpkins and more than 25,000 visitors at the trail. Carved pumpkin drop-off will be on Wednesday, October 25 from 7 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Thursday, October 26 from 7 a.m. – 4 p.m. outside the Lubbock Memorial Arboretum at 4111 University on the east side of the parking lot. Look for the “DELIVER PUMPKINS HERE” signs. Groups bringing 10 or more pumpkins will have a sign posted on the trail with their name or logo on it. Pumpkin carvings must be family-friendly.

This year the community has a chance to get involved with Pumpkin Trail by participating in the Parks and Recreation’s Pumpkin Carving Competition. This competition will be held at Hodges Community Center on Tuesday, October 24, at 6 p.m. Registration is required, please register at playlubbock.com.

There is also a need for volunteers to help host this year’s Pumpkin Trail. It’s a fun volunteer opportunity for youth groups, scouts, student organizations, and anyone interested in helping put on this great family event.

For more information about Pumpkin Trail, displays, pumpkin donations, or volunteer opportunities, please visit playlubbock.com or contact Terri Walker at (806) 767-3706 or by email at [email protected].

This event is made possible by our sponsors:

Michael Postar’s Affordable Storage – Reliant Energy – Townsquare Media – United – Betenbough Homes – Hart Heating & AC – Lubbock Memorial Arboretum