“Puppy Love”: Dolly Parton launches her very own pet apparel line called Doggy Parton

August 31, 2022 11:00AM CDT
Rick Kern/FilmMagic

Dolly Parton’s newest venture is made specifically with her four-legged friends in mind.

On Wednesday, the country legend announced her new pet apparel and accessories line called Doggy Parton. Including everything from a Microphone Plush Dog Squeaky Toy With Rope to a Blonde Bombshell Wig, the collection features an array of pet-centric items with a signature Dolly twist.

Doggy Parton, a partnership with SportPet Designs, sends part of the proceeds to Willa B. Farms, a Tennessee-based rescue organization that provides a home for all kinds of animals in need.

“‘Puppy Love’ was my very first record and six decades later, my love for pets is stronger than ever,” Dolly explains. “This inspired me to start my own line of Doggy Parton apparel, accessories, toys and more with a little ‘Dolly’ flair.”

The Doggy Parton collection will be available on Amazon and the line’s own website, with more retailers to be announced soon.

