Puppy Saves Family From Fire

A Kansas mom and her daughter are lucky to be alive and they have their quick-thinking puppy to thank for that.

Sarah says she was napping on the couch when she heard her dog, Buster, barking. She assumed he was reacting to her boyfriend coming into the house, but the one-year-old dog was trying to alert her that the house was on fire.

Sarah soon discovered that a fire had broken out in the kitchen and was quickly spreading. She ran into her daughter’s bedroom and grabbed her and then ran out of the house with Buster. Luckily they all made it out safe.

Firefighters put out the blaze and are investigating the cause. Meanwhile, Sarah is grateful for Buster and said, “I never knew the dog would save my life. He literally saved me and my family’s life from a fire.”