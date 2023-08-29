96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Queen Reba takes centerstage in new ‘The Voice’ promo video

August 29, 2023 2:15PM CDT
Share
NBC

All hail queen Reba McEntire.

Reba has “taken the throne” as the new coach of season 24 of NBC’s The Voice.

In a new promo video shared by The Voice and Reba, Reba dresses up in a shiny silver outfit with a crown befitting a powerful queen. Preview clips of the upcoming season are also shared, with fellow coach Gwen Stefani remarking, “I’ve had two country hits,” before Reba retorts without missing a beat, “I’ve had more than two.”

Of course, Reba’s longtime love for Tater Tots also takes the spotlight as she readies to dig into a bowl in the promo video. “Reba’s tots are soggy,” Niall Horan remarks in jest. The “Fancy” hitmaker then responds in true queen fashion with her scepter, “Off with his head!”

Season 24 of The Voice premieres September 25 on NBC.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

YoungKenny Chesney
6:45am
You Me And WhiskeyJustin Moore & Priscilla Block
6:30am
Heartache On The Dance FloorJon Pardi
6:27am
AngelsThomas Rhett
6:23am
Little More YouJosh Abbott Band
6:20am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Idalou's Jaylee Gandy Recognized on All Country News for her New Music Video for "Down the Road"
2

Black Business Expo August 19th
3

City of Lubbock to Hold Dedication Event for T.J. Patterson Memorial Plaza
4

Queen Charlotte Unveiled: Conversations with Gabrielle Collins
5

New Show Announcements Including Classic Cinema Series + Del Castillo Saturday Nite!