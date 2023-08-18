96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Quench your thirst with Reba’s Porch Day Lemonade

August 18, 2023 4:00PM CDT
Share
ABC

Country icon Reba McEntire is sharing with fans her summer-ready Porch Day Lemonade recipe.

The easy-to-make recipe uses sugar, water, fresh basil leaves and, of course, lemons.

You can check out the recipe in full on Reba’s Instagram.

Reba’s Porch Day Lemonade recipe will be included in her forthcoming lifestyle book, Not That Fancy: Simple Lessons on Living, Loving, Eating, and Dusting Off Your Boots. It’s set for release on October 10 and can be preordered now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Baby GirlSugarland
6:55pm
Stars Like ConfettiDustin Lynch
6:52pm
Drunk (and I Dont Wanna Go Home)Elle King & Miranda Lambert
6:48pm
Need A FavorJelly Roll
6:40pm
RumorLee Brice
6:37pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

Tim McGraw Says Wife Faith Hill Helps Him Stay Sober
2

Garth Brooks Just Announced a New Album … Kind Of
3

Hallmark Opening in Lubbock!
4

Jason Aldean’s Version of “Try This In A Small Town” In Rap
5

Luke Combs Wants To Perform 'Fast Car' With Tracy Chapman