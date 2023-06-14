96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Rain can’t stop Lainey from performing for her fans

June 14, 2023 11:15AM CDT
Share
ABC/Eric McCandless

Lainey Wilson remained unperturbed by the rain during her set at this year’s Carolina Country Music Fest.

Despite the downpour, Lainey chose to ditch the bells and whistles and go a cappella on her ACM Award-winning duet, “wait in the truck,” as evidenced in a clip she shared on TikTok. 

“The redneck choir was wild in Myrtle Beach last weekend.. Thank y’all for sticking it out with me and singin till the very end,” Lainey captioned the video, which featured her passionate fans singing the song with her out in the rain.

Lainey’s chart-topper singles include the Hardy-assisted “wait in the truck,” as well as “Heart Like A Truck” and 2020’s “Things A Man Oughta Know.”

Her new single, “Watermelon Moonshine,” is on country radio now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Humble And KindTim Mcgraw
12:27pm
She Had Me At Heads Carolina (remix)Cole Swindell & Jo Dee Messina
12:24pm
I Wish Grandpas Never DiedRiley Green
12:20pm
Your Heart Or MineJon Pardi
12:17pm
Fancy LikeWalker Hayes
12:11pm
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

YWCA CURRENT Community Update – June 2023
2

The Lubbock Economic Development Alliance Announces the Addition of 145 Jobs and More Than $15M Into the Lubbock Community
3

Where Is The Lost Cajun?
4

Councilwoman Latrelle Joy to Host District 6 Brick Streets Community Meeting
5

Why Lainey Wilson Wouldn't Kiss Her Boyfriend on TV