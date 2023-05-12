Rain or Shine: Lubbock Matadors Home Opener on Sat 5/13

It’s what we’ve all been waiting for since our great finish to the Inaugural Season! The 2023 NPSL Lone Star Season kicks off on May 13th with the West Texas Derby. That’s right, for the first time in NPSL History, Lubbock is playing Midland-Odessa to kick-start a rivalry that will surely become one of the best in NPSL. And the West Texas Derby even has a name and a trophy. The winner of the Home & Away Series will win El Dustico to include bragging rights as the top soccer team in West Texas plus the winning club will keep the coolest Trophy in the soccer world, the Golden Tumbleweed. Below, Check out everything you need to know about the Home Opener presented by Pepsi.

Lubbock Matadors have moved to Lubbock-Cooper Pirate Stadium (address) for the 2023 Season. We’re excited to play on a great turf field in a beautiful stadium with a great Food Truck Village featuring Bella Js, Howdy’s Ice Cream, Now We Taco’N, and Llano Cubano. The Matadors will have great looking Matadors gear on sale at the Matadors Pop Up Shop. Season Seat Holders who need to pick up their jersey can do so at the stadium between 5:30-6:15pm at the main gate. Game Kicks off at 7:30pm and Gates open at 6:30pm. The game will be played, rain or shine. Matadors will have a Pre-Game Tailgate Party which live music, games & sponsor promotions.

The Home Opener is presented by great Matadors sponsor Pepsi. The Match is officially a Red Out so wear Red as we welcome Midland-Odessa to Lubbock. The first 1,000 fans who enter the stadium will receive a Matadors Gatorade Rally Towel. If you can not make it to the game, you can watch the Digital Broadcast at Lubbock Matadors Facebook Page. Our Community Partner of the match is the Lubbock Boys & Girls Club. Proceeds from Ticket Sales using the promo code BGC at check out and the Matadors will donate money to our good friends at the Lubbock Boys & Girls Club.

The Home Opener is a really big deal. How big is it? Well, Matadors sponsor Two Docs is hosting a Match Day Happy Hour at Two Docs. Show your ticket on your phone or ticket voucher and you get half priced beers from 3-6pm. Now, that’s a deal!!!

Ticket Info:

+ Individual Game Tickets are on sale at lubbockmatadors.com

Buy your tickets on Friday to save money over game day pricing.

+ Season Seats are still on sale and Premium Season Seat Holders get a great looking 2023 PUMA Kit ($75 value).