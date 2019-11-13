Raise a glass of “Tequila:” Dan + Shay’s hit is BMI’s Country Song of the Year

ABC/Image Group LADan + Shay‘s “Tequila” has earned another distinguished honor.
The duo’s breakthrough hit was named Country Song of the Year at the 2019 BMI Country Awards in Nashville on Tuesday night. It was also named the most-performed country song of the year.
Singers Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney were on hand at the performing rights organization’s ceremony to accept the award, alongside co-writer Nicolle Galyon.
Nicolle and Ross Copperman were also named BMI Country Songwriters of the Year. In addition to “Tequila,” Nicolle was recognized for writing “Coming Home” by Keith Urban featuring Julia Michaels, Lady Antebellum‘s “Heart Break,” and “Boy” recorded by Lee Brice.
Ross earned the prize for co-writing Kenny Chesney‘s hit “Get Along,” “I Lived It” by Blake Shelton, “Woman, Amen” from Dierks Bentley and Justin Moore‘s “Kinda Don’t Care.”
Dwight Yoakam was the recipient of the President’s Award, with Jon Pardi, Margo Price, The Grateful Dead‘s Bob Weir and The Highwomen honoring him with performances of his hits “Guitars and Cadillacs,” “Fast as You” and “A Thousand Miles From Nowhere.”
