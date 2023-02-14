96.3 KLLL 96.3 KLLL Logo

Raised on romance: Why the spirit of Valentine’s Day runs in Chris Young’s family

February 14, 2023 5:00AM CST
Share
Raised on romance: Why the spirit of Valentine’s Day runs in Chris Young’s family

RCA Records

When it comes to the most romantic Valentine’s Day gesture ever, Chris Young says that’s not a competition he ever plans to enter.

That’s because he got to witness someone hitting it out of the park when he was just a kid.

“There’s no way I can ever top this. I cannot top this,” Chris declares. “Whenever I talk about my dad, I’m actually referring to my stepdad because my mom was a single parent for a while.”

“He asked her to marry him on Valentine’s Day, and then had me and my sister come down to ask for our permission,” he recalls. “So he wins. There’s nothing I can do about that, like, come on!”

Of course, Chris has had plenty of hit love songs, with his latest one, “Looking for You,” climbing the chart now. 

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Recently Played

Hell Of A ViewEric Church
11:38am
DrinkabyCole Swindell
11:35am
This Is How We RollFlorida-georgia Line
11:28am
Son Of A SinnerJelly Roll
11:24am
Chasin YouMorgan Wallen
11:21am
View Full Playlist

You May Also Like

1

BONUS OFFER From Hudson Fence Company
2

Garth’s getting ready to feed his Friends at his new Nashville honky tonk
3

Reba McEntire Opens Up About Passing On 'The Voice'
4

Coming Soon: Radio Station Renovation Powered by Sutherlands Home Base
5

These Annoying Songs Are Sure To Get Stuck In Your Head