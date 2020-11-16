Ramsey Ready for 2020 NBA Draft
LUBBOCK, Texas – The 2020 NBA Draft will look different than in past years with a virtual setup, but one thing will be familiar – a Texas Tech underclassmen in the green room waiting to hear his name called. Jahmi’us Ramsey is coming off an impressive freshman year for the Red Raiders and announced his decision to enter the draft on April 25 following Zhaire Smith and Jarrett Culver who were selected as underclassmen.
The 2020 NBA Draft is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. (CST) on Wednesday on ESPN. Ramsey is among top players in the draft who were invited to join the telecast virtually as selections are made. The NBA will host the event from ESPN studios in Bristol, Connecticut with commissioner Adam Silver announcing first-round selections and deputy commissioner Mark Tatum announcing the second round. The NBA Draft is presented by State Farm and will air live on ESPN, ESPN Radio and the ESPN App beginning with a pre-draft show at 6 p.m. (CST).
An Arlington, Texas native, Ramsey earned Big 12 Freshman of the Year, All-Big 12 Second Team, NABC All-District First Team, Big 12 All-Newcomer Team, Big 12 All-Freshman Team and was a three-time Big 12 Newcomer of the Week selection. Ramsey, who is the first Red Raider to earn Big 12 Freshman of the Year, finished the season fifth in the Big 12 in scoring and was second with a 42.6 percentage on 3-pointers and fifth with a 44.2 shooting percentage.
An explosive and consistent guard for the Red Raiders throughout the 2019-20 season, Ramsey scored in double figures in 21 of 27 games played including scoring 20 or more in seven games. He recorded his career-high with 27 points against Long Island in non-conference play before dropping 26 at Kansas where he was 5-for-6 on 3-pointers at Allen Field House. Ramsey completed the season going 60-for-141 (42.6 percent) from beyond the arc and with four games with five 3-pointers and 10 games with three or more.
He is only the third freshman in Texas Tech history to lead the team in scoring for a season and also topped the Red Raiders with 1.3 steals per game. Ramsey had a career-high seven assists at Iowa State to go along with 25 points against the Cyclones and recorded five or more rebounds in 13 games. He had a career-high nine rebounds against Bethune-Cookman in the second game of his collegiate career and followed it by scoring 25 points against Houston Baptist. In his career-high scoring performance, Ramsey was 5-for-6 on 3-pointers and also had six rebounds against LIU. He finished the conference season averaging 14.5 points and 3.6 rebounds per Big 12 game.
Ramsey joins Culver and Smith who declared for the NBA Draft as Red Raider underclassmen in the past three seasons under head coach Chris Beard. Smith entered the draft after his freshman season (2017-18) and was selected No. 16 followed by Culver who left Texas Tech following his sophomore season (2018-19). Culver was picked at No. 6 by Phoenix before a draft-night trade that sent him to Minnesota where he is averaging 9.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.7 assists through 63 games. Texas Tech has had 24 players selected in the NBA Draft in program history, including first-round selections of Smith (16), Culver (6) and Tony Battie who was taken at No. 5 in the 1997 draft by Denver.
The NBA Draft was originally scheduled to be in-person at the Barclays Center on June 25 but was pushed back and moved to virtual due to COVID-19.