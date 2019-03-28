Rancher Donates Hay To Those Affected By Flooding

After learning how many ranchers and farmers in Nebraska have been suffering because of flooding, two brothers in neighboring North Dakota decided they wanted to help any way they could.

So, John and Tom Fossum loaded a giant truck with 30 tons of hay and drove it across the state line.

They recognize that it’s only a small effort. But, they also know it will help ranchers and farmers keep their livestock fed while they work to clean things up and get things rolling again.

John said he was lucky to have a good year on his farm this year and plans to donate again to those affected.