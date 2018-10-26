Randall King Stops By To Sing – Mirror Mirror

Man oh man. You are in for a country treat with this one. Randall King came by the studio today to talk about his new song and jam a little. Graciously, King did this video despite the fact that he was unaware he would doing a video in the first place!

Randall King is not only making huge waves in the country music industry, he is bringing back the “cowboy hat” era and that old sound that we all need to have in our life in order to live it to the fullest. Maybe that’s just me. Either way, he’s doing it. When I hear the steel guitar cry in “Mirror Mirror”, I immediately think of the music I grew up listening to.

Randall King is a young guy in state of Texas Country. Texas Country is great, don’t get me wrong. But when there is an artist that appeals to both mainstream and Texas Country, that artist has something.

Checkout Randallkingmusic.com and get into this dude! Google, YouTube, Spotify, and any other…THING for music. More importantly, listen to this dude on THE radio station in Lubbock Texas. No need to say more. Everybody knows who that is.

Thanks to Sean Dillon for the vids!

Follow me:

Facebook: Kris Mason

Twitter: KLLLKris

Instagram: krismason963

Snapchat: krisklll