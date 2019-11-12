Randy Travis, Brothers Osborne and more honored at 2019 ASCAP Awards

ABC/Image Group LADespite chilly temperatures, the stars turned out on Monday, November 11 for the 2019 American Society of Composers and Publishers (ASCAP) Country Music Awards.
The ceremony, which took place at Nashville’s Renaissance Hotel, celebrated the writers and publishers behind this year’s most popular songs, and also honored some iconic members of the Nashville songwriting community.
Randy Travis received the ASCAP Founders Award, in a tribute that included two surprise performances: One from Carrie Underwood, who performed Travis’ hit, “Promises,” and the other from Garth Brooks, who delivered a rendition of Travis’ signature song, “Forever and Ever Amen.”
Brothers Osborne took home their previously announced ASCAP Vanguard Award during the ceremony, which was presented to them for their innovative approach to the country format. The duo’s tribute had a Hollywood twist, as actor Ted Danson and his wife, actor/musician and ASCAP member Mary Steenburgen, presented the Brothers Osborne with their trophy.
In-demand Nashville songwriter Hillary Lindsey brought home the ASCAP Global Impact award; Kelsea Ballerini and Little Big Town honored her with words and song, respectively. Meanwhile, acclaimed songwriter Ashley Gorley was named ASCAP Country Music Songwriter of the Year for a whopping seventh time in his career.
Other honorees Monday night included Stephen Battey, who won ASCAP Country Music Song of the Year for his first-ever country hit, Luke Combs’ “One Number Away.” Old Dominion’s Matthew Ramsey and Trevor Rosen also won trophies for ASCAP Country Music Songwriter-Artists of the Year.
