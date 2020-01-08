Rascal Flatts Ending Career With ‘Life Is A Highway’ Tour
AUSTIN, TX - MAY 06: (L-R) Musicians Joe Don Rooney, Jay DeMarcus and Gary LeVox of Rascal Flatts perform onstage during the 2017 iHeartCountry Festival, A Music Experience by AT&T at The Frank Erwin Center on May 6, 2017 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images for iHeartMedia )
The group Rascal Flatts are putting the brakes on their 20-year career in music with one final tour.
The band announced the ‘Life is a Highway’ Tour that will start in June and run through October.
In case you didn’t know, Rascal Flatts is the most awarded country group of the past decade with more than 40 wins so there will be plenty of songs to be sung on the tour.
Tickets for the farewell tour go on sale first as part of the LiveNation Country Megaticket and then will be on sale on the group’s website after that.
Do you have plans to see Rascal Flatts?
What’s your favorite Rascal Flatts album?