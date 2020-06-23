Rascal Flatts is “playing the wait and see game” with their Farewell Tour
Big Machine Records2020 marks the twentieth anniversary of Rascal Flatts, and the band had planned to mark the occasion with their Farewell: Life Is a Highway Tour that was set to kick off June 11 in Indianapolis.
But now, thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, what was to be the trio’s last major tour is now in limbo.
“Well, I think that, like everybody else, no one saw this coming and we were all thrown for a loop,” Jay DeMarcus says. ” And… you know, quite frankly, 2020 has really sucked for everybody.”
“We are taking it day by day. It’s a moving target,” Jay explains. “There’s not really a timeline for how and when venues are gonna open back up and what the social distancing measures are gonna look like. So we’re playing the wait and see game right now.”
But Jay promises he, Gary LeVox and Joe Don Rooney will be back — at some point — for their final run.
“We don’t wanna leave people hanging and just go away,” Jay continues. “We certainly want to go out and celebrate with them. As to when and how that’s gonna happen, we simply don’t know yet.”
“But we’re really, really focused right now on what the next steps are gonna be as far as getting back on the road and getting in front of the fans and not only celebrating… [an] incredible 20 years with them, but also giving them a chance to see us for what may be one of the last times we’re around,” he adds.
Meanwhile, Rascal Flatts just released a new single, “How They Remember You,” that shares its title with their new EP set to come out July 31.
Jay also has a new Netflix series coming later this year, while Gary’s working on a solo Christian album.
By Stephen Hubbard
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.