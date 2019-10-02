Rascal Flatts will discuss 20 years in country music industry at Country Radio Seminar

Robby KleinRascal Flatts will be among the featured speakers during a special 2020 Country Radio Seminar event.

The award-winning trio will take part in a lengthy discussion about their 20-year career at an event titled Rascal Flatts: 20 Years Of Country Radio Success on February 19. Country Music Association CEO Sarah Trahern will conduct an hour-long Q&A with the band about their career trajectory, which includes 17 No. 1 hits.

“2020 is going to be our 20th Anniversary as a band and is a huge milestone for us,” says Gary LeVox. “Country radio has been such an important part of our story and so we’re looking forward to reflecting on where it all began and where country radio continues to take us today.”

Rascal Flatts will also unveil the newest inductees into the Country Radio Hall of Fame during the opening ceremonies at the event, which takes place February 19-21 at the Omni Nashville Hotel.

