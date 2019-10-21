‘Real Friends’ and “Good Vibes” proves to be a magic combination for Chris Janson

ABC/Image Group LAThis week, Chris Janson’s Real Friends have helped send his “Good Vibes” all the way to number one.

His third album, titled Real Friends, just came out Friday, and Monday, he awoke to the news that its lead single, “Good Vibes,” is at the top of the chart.

“I’m very humbled this morning,” Chris reacted. “I couldn’t even go to sleep last night.”

“This being my third number one song has once again changed our world,” he continued. “To my fans — holy cow!! What an amazing trip we’re taking together! Thank you for consistently having my back and supporting me.”

“Good Vibes” follows the Missouri native’s previous chart toppers, “Buy Me a Boat” and “Fix a Drink.”

On Tuesday, Chris is set to sing “Good Vibes” during the 8 a.m. hour of NBC’s Today show, before returning during the 10 a.m. hour to premiere his new single, “Done.” He’ll also be on the syndicated The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Friday.

