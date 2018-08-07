3 Reasons Why The “Wipkar” Is Not Pointless

Most people are probably thinking “what’s the point?” I can think of plenty of logical reasons why I should turn my truck into a “Wipkar”.

Wipkar Reason #1: Fella’s. This one’s for you. Be that one of a kind, risk taking romantic and drive onto your ladies grass wipkar style. Then proceed to play frank Sinatra background music via CD, MP3, cassette or whatever holding flowers and a poem in your hand. Player for life.

Wipkar Reason #2: Have you ever felt like getting in touch with nature but from the comfort of your very own vehicle? Go to an apple orchard Wipkar style and be all into nature and stuff…from the comfort of the hood of your car. It may not seem like it now, but it’s a great idea, trust me.

Wipkar Reason #3: Paint your house in no time. Enough said.

I have many ways for the Wipkar to be sort of useful. Either way, it looks like a good time and that’s all that really matters!

Follow me:

Facebook: Kris Mason

Twitter: KLLLKris

Instagram: krismason963

Snapchat: krisklll